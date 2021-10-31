PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of G20 Summit on Sunday [Image: Twitter @PMOIndia]

Rome [Italy] October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held deliberations on India-Germany relations during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome on Sunday.

"PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of Rome G20 Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet," the Office of the Prime Minister of India informed in a tweet.

Earlier in August, PM Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Merkel where they discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

Earlier today, PM Modi also visited the Trevi Fountain on the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome along with several heads of the states.

PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

He also had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour and invited him to visit India.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centered around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.' (ANI)

