New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his congratulations to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for his party's resounding victory in the recently concluded General and Regional elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on the resounding success in General and Regional elections. I look forward to further strengthening India-Guyana partnership anchored in strong and historical people-to-people ties."

Also Read | Kristin Cabot Divorce News: Ex-Astronomer HR Files for Divorce From Husband Andrew Cabot Months After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal With Andy Byron.

Responding to PM Modi's message, President Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening bilateral ties. In his post, Ali said, "I look forward to continuing to work with @narendramodi, the Government, and the people of India to further build our already strong and cordial relations."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana exist since 1965 when a Commission of India was established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged High Commission of India in 1968 after the country got independence on May 26, 1966. In 1998, Guyana became a member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) despite its Muslim population being as low as 6.4%, bringing it close to the Islamic world.

Also Read | 'Wonderful To See PM Tobgay and His Wife Pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and His Wife Tashi Doma's Visit To Ram Temple.

India and Guyana share longstanding relations, with deep-rooted cultural and historical connections. A significant portion of Guyana's population is of Indian origin, tracing back to indentured labourers brought during the colonial period. These people-to-people ties have served as the foundation for cooperation in areas ranging from trade and agriculture to energy and education. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)