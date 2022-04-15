Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues.

During the phone call, the PM Modi reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the two leaders complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam being celebrated this year.

They expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during the Prime Minister's visit to Vietnam in 2016.

The Prime Minister also requested for greater facilitation of market access for India's pharma and agri-products in Vietnam.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical and civilization links between the two countries and expressed his happiness in India's involvement in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

The leaders agreed to enhance defence partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi and Nguyen Phu Trong also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. (ANI)

