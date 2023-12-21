New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking over as the new Emir of Kuwait.

The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that India-Kuwait relations will further strengthen in the coming years and the Indian community in Kuwait will continue to flourish.

"Greetings and felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for taking over as the Emir of the State of Kuwait. Confident that our relations will further strengthen in the coming years and the Indian community in Kuwait will continue to flourish," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's new Emir, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, was formally sworn in before the parliament to begin his rule over the wealthy Gulf monarchy.

The new emir, who took over after the passing of his half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, took the oath of office during a special session of the National Assembly, as per Al Jazeera.

In his inaugural address, Sheikh Mishal pledged to safeguard the country and its people, adhere to constitutional principles and fight corruption.

He said: "I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the constitution and the laws of the state, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country."

The 83-year-old Sheikh Mishal is Kuwait's third ruler in just over three years. He has already been de facto leader since 2021, when Sheikh Nawaf handed over most of his duties.

He earlier served as deputy chief of the National Guard from 2004 to 2020 and head of State Security for 13 years after joining the Ministry of Interior in the 1960s.

As he takes the helm of the OPEC oil producer, he is expected to preserve key Kuwaiti foreign policies, including support for Gulf Arab unity and Western alliances, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we--the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world--mourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

