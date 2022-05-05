New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Israel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to the citizens of Israel and said he hopes that ties between the two countries will deepen in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion of Israel Day, PM Modi said, "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my warm greetings to all our Israeli friends.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Update: Russia Practises Nuclear-Capable Missile Strikes in Baltic Sea Enclave.

He also noted that this year India-Israel are celebrating 30 years of their diplomatic ties.

He continued saying, "Even though this chapter is new, the history of relations between our two countries is very old."

Also Read | Turkey’s Annual Inflation Hits Two-Decade High of Nearly 70% in April 2022.

"I hope that in the coming years we will deepen our relationship further," he added.

India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950.

On June 14, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on assuming office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)