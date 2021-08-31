By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which is updating him on the Afghan situation and are taking required steps to focus on immediate priorities including evacuation of stranded Indians.

As the United States completes its military mission in Afghanistan and the Taliban takes over complete control, India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Sources told ANI: "In view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister had recently directed that a high-level group comprising of EAM, NSA and senior officials focus on the immediate priorities of India." It is learnt that this group has been meeting regularly over the last few days. It is seized of issues pertaining to the safe return of stranded Indians, the travel of Afghan nationals especially minorities to India, and assuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.According to informed sources: "The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution, passed this morning by the UN Security Council."

India has said that it has evacuated the majority of citizens who wish to come back, New Delhi is on wait and watch mode as far as giving recognition to the Taliban regime is concerned.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and is in touch with other countries as well.

India also played an instrumental role in bringing resolution on Afghanistan on the last day of its presidency at the United Nations Security Council.

The UNSC under the Indian presidency has adopted a resolution on Afghanistan in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children. (ANI)

