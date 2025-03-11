Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool at the State House on Tuesday, where in a special gesture, he handed over OCI cards to the President and First Lady Brinda Gokhool.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted that during the meeting the two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. They recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages.

PM noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time.

MEA said that in a special gesture, the Prime Minister handed over OCI cards to the President and the first lady of Mauritius.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a great meeting with His Excellency Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius. He is well acquainted with India and Indian culture. Expressed gratitude for inviting me to be a part of the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. We discussed how to further boost bilateral ties across diverse sectors."

As per the MEA, after the talks, President Gokhool hosted a State lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Mauritius, gifted earlier on Tuesday, a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius, Brinda Gokhool.

PM Modi also presented holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot to the Mauritius President along with superfood Makhana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

