New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he has captured the sentiments and aspirations of the entire country.

Speaking at an event on book Modi@20: Dreams meet delivery, in New Delhi today, Jaishankar said remarked that before 2014, the "Delhi media" used to bestow the status of "national leader" on all its "friends and favourites".

"A large part of the book is written by people outside the government. He is a Prime Minister, who has captured the sentiments and aspirations of the entire country. He has been approached from perspectives of sports, business, public life in this book," the Foreign Minister said.

"What makes a leader? In India before PM Modi, this question puzzled serious students of politics. In 1947, national leaders were those whose names were recalled across regions and states," Jaishankar said.

"In succeeding decades at height of coalition era, expression national leader came to be much abused. It was a status distributed by Delhi media to friends and favorites. Since 2014, PM Modi is the template for what it means and takes to be a national leader," he added.

Meanwhile, the book, 'Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery', was launched by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu last month.

The book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

