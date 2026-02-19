New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit. Schoof is one of the 20 world leaders that were invited for the Summit, which is currently being conducted in the capital till February 20.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof hailed the AI Impact Summit 2026, noting an artificial intelligence boom in India.

During his visit to India, Dick Schoof attended the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, where he participated in a discussion on international cooperation to responsibly accelerate AI development.

In an X post on Wednesday, PM Schoof said, "AI is booming here in India. On this first day of my visit, I spoke with various experts about AI technology and policy and India's role in this area on the world stage. I also took part in a conference attended by representatives of government, the business sector, and civil society."

He highlighted the role of "middle powers" in bridging the gap between the global North and the South.

"We discussed the importance of international cooperation among like-minded countries to responsibly accelerate the development of AI. Middle powers need to take the lead on this, serving as a bridge between the Global North and South. That is where our strength lies, also as the Netherlands," he said.

Dick Schoof, on Wednesday, delivered his notes on the AI Safety Connect Day at Bending the Bell Curve: 'How can Middle Powers Shape Global AI Power?' event.

He also visited Humayun's Tomb, guided by the Agha Khan Foundation.

PM Schoof was received by Union Minister Jitendra Singh upon arrival here in the national capital on Wednesday. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that his participation would further deepen and strengthen the ties between India and the Netherlands.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister Dick Schoof of the Netherlands. He was received by Minister of State Jitendra Singh on arrival in New Delhi. PM Schoof will attend the India-AI Impact Summit; his participation will further deepen and strengthen the India-Netherlands bilateral partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

