Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held delegation-level talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.

The talks took place at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, where the two leaders led their respective delegations in discussions covering a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Video Going Viral As Debate Erupts Over Post-Race Interaction With Tyler Reddick’s Son at Daytona 500.

The meeting comes as part of President Macron's fourth visit to India.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that he was "delighted" to meet his friend, French President Macron.

Also Read | Mortgage Rates Today in US: 30-Year Fixed Rates Fall to 6.16%, Is It Time To Buy or Refinance?.

In a post on X, PM Modi also stated that the French President shared his experience in India's financial capital, noting that Macron liked the city and enjoyed his morning run earlier in the day.

"It's a delight to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!" the Prime Minister stated in his post on X.

The two leaders met at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai ahead of their talks, where they reviewed key aspects of the India-France strategic partnership. They were also seen sharing a warm exchange as they greeted each other.

Earlier today, at the start of the morning rush in Mumbai, the French President surprised Mumbaikers by joining the morning walkers.

The French President was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials.

The jog proceeded peacefully, with minimal disruption from the media and locals along the route. On the same day, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival.

The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with President Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris.

Welcoming the French President on his fourth visit to India, PM Narendra Modi, earlier, expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties to new heights.

In a separate post on X ahead of their meeting, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the visit, stating, "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron."

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

PM Modi and the French President will later travel to the national capital to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20.

The event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South and is anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

President Macron's participation underscores the importance both nations attach to future-focused cooperation.

This engagement builds on the groundwork laid in February 2025, when PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris, further solidifying the Franco-Indian lead in the global technological landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)