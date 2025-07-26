Male, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday graced the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour.

Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital.

The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

