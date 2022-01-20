Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted projects.

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday.

The two leaders also launched the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

An agreement on extending a USD 190 mn Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects has also been reached. (ANI)

