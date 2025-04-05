Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and laid a wreath at the 'Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial' in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo on Saturday.

He hailed the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Offers USD 2,000 to Student To Kill Husband in Columbus, Arrested After Mother Finds Texts on Boy's Phone.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908518910678151598

In a post on X, he stated "Laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo. We remember the brave soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Their unwavering courage and commitment remain a source of inspiration for us all."

Also Read | India, Sri Lanka Ink Major Defence Pact After Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The IPKF Memorial commemorates the soldiers of the Indian Peace Keeping Force, who made the supreme sacrifice in defending the unity and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, as per MEA.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Saturday and stressed that the community "constitutes a living bridge" between two nations for more than 200 years.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's "strong commitment" to the development and progress of the Indian-origin Tamil community. He said that India will support the construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred site Seetha Eliya temple, and other community development projects for the Indian-origin Tamil community in cooperation with the Sri Lankan government.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908496252146237748

"The meeting with leaders of Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) was fruitful. The community constitutes a living bridge between the two countries for over 200 years. India will support construction of 10,000 houses, healthcare facilities, the sacred site Seetha Eliya temple and other community development projects for IOTs in cooperation with the Government of Sri Lanka," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share details regarding PM Modi's interaction with the Indian-Origin Tamil community.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1908501051793125416

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi interacted with the leaders of Indian Origin Tamil community in Colombo. Underlining the special bond India shares with the IOT community, PM reiterated India's strong commitment to the development & progress of the IOTs."

PM Modi also met with Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa and appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi said that cooperation and robust development partnerships between India and Sri Lanka are guided by the welfare of the people of the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Glad to meet Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Sajith Premadasa. Appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka friendship. Our special partnership receives support in Sri Lanka cutting across party lines. Our cooperation and robust development partnership are guided by the welfare of the people of our two countries."

Notably, PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo on Saturday. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)