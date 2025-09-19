New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted the Kadamb sapling presented as a special gift by King Charles III of the UK on his birthday at his official residence of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The sapling symbolising friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability between the two nations was given to the Prime Minister by King Charles on Wednesday, September 17, on his 75th birthday.

Also Read | SoftBank Vision Fund Layoffs: Venture Capital Arm of SoftBank Group To Reduce 20% Workforce Amid AI Push by CEO Masayoshi Son.

The Kadamb tree, which was presented by King Charles, was inspired by the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. On Wednesday, the British High Commission shared the details about the gift in a post on X.

"His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The gesture, inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation," the High Commission said.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Lottery To Be Replaced by Wage-Based Selection? Higher Salary Mandate and OPT Elimination Proposed in American Tech Workforce Act, What It Means for Indian Workers.

The UK High Commission, in another post, further highlighted how, earlier during PM Modi's visit to the UK in July this year, he had gifted King Charles a 'Sonoma' tree.

"During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a 'Sonoma' tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035."

The essence of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative is to plant a tree in one's mother's name symbolically.

As per an official statement by the Government of India, this simple act serves a dual purpose - honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are the foundation of life, and like a mother, they provide nourishment, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, people can plant a tree in honour of their mothers, creating a lasting memorial, while also addressing the urgent need for environmental protection. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)