Paris, July 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended a French Yoga teacher for her passion towards the ancient Indian practice and fitness at the age of 99. Modi attended the Bastille Day parade on Friday as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50," the prime minister tweeted. India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru Explores Collaboration for Economic Growth.

"She's going to turn a hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years," he said. India Repatriates 18 Pakistani Nationals via Attari-Wagah Border.

Prime Minister Modi is a strong proponent of Yoga. Due to his relentless efforts, June 21 was declared the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

On June 21 this year, Modi led a high-profile yoga session at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)