New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday and both the leaders positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Had a very useful telecon with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. Reviewed progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and discussed recent regional developments. Appreciated UAE's support to the Indian community during Covid-19 and conveyed my best wishes for Dubai Expo," PM Modi tweeted.

"The two leaders positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Prime Minister appreciated UAE's support for the Indian community during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also conveyed best wishes for Expo-2020 to be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021," the MEA said.

According to MEA, both the leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern. "They agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world and stressed the importance of the international community standing together against such forces," MEA added. (ANI)

