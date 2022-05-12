New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini next week on Monday at the invitation of Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, according to the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

This will be Prime Minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

Also Read | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: ‘Pakistan Committed to Fast-Tracking Key CPEC Projects’, Says Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

According to a ministry statement, PM Modi will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers at Lumbini. He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

Separately, during his visit on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi will participate in the "Shilanyas" ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Also Read | China's Tibet Airlines Plane With 122 People Veers off Runway, Catches Fire in Chongqing City; Over 40 Injured (Watch Video).

Both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting, as per the statement.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)