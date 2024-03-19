New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Bhutan from March 21-22 to further enhance the India-Bhutan bilateral ties, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

PM Modi's visit will see the high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from 21-22 March 2024. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy," the ministry said.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will meet the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will also hold a meeting with the Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay.

" During the visit, Prime Minister will receive audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. Prime Minister will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay," the statement read.

According to MEA, " India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people to people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949, subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)