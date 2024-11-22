Georgetown [Guyana], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his three-nation official trip on Friday, highlighted a 7-curry meal served on on a water lily leaf by Guyana's President Irfaan Ali as one of his key experiences .

PM Modi said that the meal showed the deep connections between India and Guyana.

Also Read | Tokyo Emerges as Hub for ‘Sex Tourism’ Amid Rising Poverty, Violence and Exploitation of Young Women, Says Report.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In Guyana, President Irfaan Ali served a 7-curry meal at his residence. Served on a water lily leaf, this meal holds immense cultural significance in Guyana, highlighting the deep and enduring connection between our two nations. I thank President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana once again for their warmth and hospitality."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1859934836489875677

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah War: 47 Killed, 22 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel.

On Thursday, President Ali conferred Guyana's highest national award to PM Modi during a state dinner hosted by him and the First Lady.

In a post on X, President Ali said, "Last evening, I conferred Guyana's highest national award, the Order of Excellence, on India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during a State Dinner the First Lady and I hosted. This prestigious honour recognises Prime Minister Modi's exceptional leadership in championing the voices of developing countries on the global stage. His unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation built on equity, shared progress, and mutual respect has left an indelible mark. His dedication to the ideals of solidarity and partnership has also strengthened the bonds between Guyana and India."

https://x.com/presidentaligy/status/1859559295701950852

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi.

The visit marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years.

During his time in Guyana, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from the Caribbean region to strengthen India's relations with CARICOM nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)