New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the 'Bharat ko Janiye' (Know India) Quiz to deepen the ties between India and the diaspora.

PM Modi wrote a message on X, urging the diaspora to take part in this unique opportunity, " Strengthening the bond with our diaspora! Urge Indian community abroad and friends from other countries to take part in the #BharatKoJaniye Quiz!"

PM Modi said that the quiz "deepens the connect between India and its diaspora worldwide. It's also a wonderful way to rediscover our rich heritage and vibrant culture".

In his post, he noted that the winners of the Quiz would "get an opportunity to experience the wonders of #IncredibleIndia".

In his recently concluded trip to Guyana, the PM had urged the diaspora to participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz as it was an opportunity to understand India, its values, culture and diversity. He urged the people to invite their friends too to participate.

He had also invited the diaspora to participate with their families and friends in the Maha Kumbh to be held at Prayagraj, visit the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that will be held in Bhubaneswar in January.

The 5th Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz was virtually launched by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on November 11.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz began its journey in 2015 following an announcement by PM Modi during the 13th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The Quiz is an endeavour of the Government of India to strengthen its connection with the Indian Diaspora, particularly the youth, and also to engage foreigners keen to learn about India. The quiz is designed to promote a deeper understanding of India's history, culture, growth story, nation-making, and contributions to the world, the MEA had observed in its press release.

The 5th edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz is being held online (www.bkjquiz.com) from 11 November 2024 to 11 December 2024 and is open for participation in two categories (i) Non-Resident Indians and (ii) Persons of Indian Origin/Foreign nationals, aged between 14 to 50 years. The top 30 scorers of the quiz, 15 in each category, will be invited for a two-week immersive Bharat Ko Janiye Yatra (Know India Tour). They will also participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubhaneshwar from 08-10 January 2025. (ANI)

