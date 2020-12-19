New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual summit with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21 to discuss the future development of the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, "During the Summit, the two leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Both countries have maintained high-level exchanges in 2020. In February, the Vice-President of Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh came to India on an official visit.

Both Prime Ministers had a telephone conversation on April 13 to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation. On August 25, the 17th edition of the Joint Commission Meeting co-chaired by the two Foreign Ministers was held virtually.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held an online meeting with his counterpart on November 27. (ANI)

