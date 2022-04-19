New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and discussed ways to further strengthen the health sector.

PM Modi today laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. PM Modi laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO chief Tedros.

Also Read | IMF Projects India's Growth Forecast to 8.2% in Financial Year 2022-23.

"Always a delight to meet @DrTedros and exchange notes on further strengthening the health sector. He always cherishes the influence of Indian teachers on his life. And today, he got a lot of praise for his Gujarati skills too!" PM Modi tweeted.

"India is proud of be home to the @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. At a time when traditional medicine is picking popularity, this Centre will go a long way in merging the traditional with modern in the quest for a healthier planet," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Also Read | Hina Rabbani Khar Among Shehbaz Sharif’s Council of Ministers in Pakistan; Check List of Ministers.

Separately, PM Modi also interacted with Mauritius Prime Minister in Jamnagar today. "Glad to have interacted with my friend, PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius. His coming to Jamnagar today is a remarkable gesture," he said.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)