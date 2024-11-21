Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 (ANI): India and Guyana signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, covering areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and the deployment of UPI in the Caribbean nation.

Key agreements include an MoU on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbons Sector, focusing on joint efforts in crude sourcing, natural gas collaboration, and infrastructure development. This partnership also aims to enhance capacity building and expertise sharing across the hydrocarbon value chain.

An MoU on Bilateral Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors seeks to foster joint activities and the exchange of scientific materials and expertise to advance agricultural development, according to an official press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

To celebrate and preserve cultural heritage, a Cultural Exchange Programme (2024-2027) was signed, emphasising cooperation in theatre, music, fine arts, literature, libraries, and museums. The health sector also saw significant progress, with agreements including an MoU on the Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia Regulation to improve medicine regulation and another to implement the Janaushadhi Scheme (PMBJP) for supplying affordable medicines to CARICOM countries.

In the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, a separate MoU was established to regulate raw materials, biological products, medical devices, and cosmetics, creating a robust framework for dialogue between the two nations.

On the digital front, the INDIA STACK MoU lays the groundwork for collaboration in digital transformation through capacity building, training programmes, and pilot projects. Furthermore, an agreement between NPCI International Payments Ltd and Guyana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to deploy a UPI-like real-time payment system, transforming digital transactions in the region.

Broadcasting cooperation was also highlighted, with an agreement between Prasar Bharati and Guyana's National Communications Network to exchange programmes in culture, education, science, and sports. Additionally, a defence-focused MoU between Guyana's National Defence Institute (NDI) and India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) seeks to enhance education, research, and training in national security and defence studies. (ANI)

