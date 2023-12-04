Lahore, Dec 4 (PTI) In a significant political development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday met with the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman here and discussed strategising a seat adjustment formula for the upcoming general elections.

During the meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore's Model Town, Sharif and Rehman discussed the overall situation in the country and also exchanged views on preparations for the general elections, the PML-N said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed political cooperation, it added.

"The meeting focused on strategising a seat adjustment formula for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024," the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls on February 8.

Express News reported that the leaders engaged in extensive discussions regarding the political landscape of the country, analysing the current political scenario and formulating strategies for the crucial elections.

The meeting assumes significance as Rehman is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, which assumed a pivotal role following the ouster of prime minister Imran Khan in 2022.

Top leaders of both sides attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed their political strategies leading up to the elections, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration to navigate the complex political terrain.

PML-N and JUI-F leaders engaged in negotiations to reach an agreement on how to effectively distribute constituencies, a crucial aspect of electoral collaboration. The outcome of this formula is expected to shape the alliances and power dynamics in the run-up to the elections.

Sharif is expanding his party's alliances with regional players, as political activities gained momentum ahead of the elections.

Last month, Sharif's PML-N forged an alliance with the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement against the Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto and announced reaching out to other players in Sindh province. Now the party seems to have set its eyes on Balochistan.

The 73-year-old three-time prime minister returned to Pakistan from London on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile.

His younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said his party would return to power to accomplish the tasks left “unfinished” during the tumultuous 16-month tenure of the previous coalition government.

