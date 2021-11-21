Hanoi [Vietnam], November 21 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from Monday to Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. This is Chinh's first official visit to Japan as Vietnam's Prime Minister.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam told VOV that the trip will provide an opportunity for the two PMs to further discuss issues touched upon during their meeting at the recent UN climate conference (COP26) in the UK, mark a new milestone in bilateral ties, and lay the foundation for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

It is also expected to help remove obstacles hindering economic development and exchanges due to COVID-19, creating new momentum for comprehensive development between the two countries.

The two PMs will discuss a wide range of issues including economics, trade, politics, security, cultural exchanges, and human resource cooperation, according to Ambassador Nam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

