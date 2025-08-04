Sost [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): For more than three years, traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting at the Sost Dry Port, demanding an end to long-standing customs delays and the imposition of federal taxes on imported goods.

Despite a court ruling in July 2024 that exempts them from certain federal taxes, customs officials are reportedly still enforcing these charges. This has caused significant financial losses for the traders and has severely impacted their businesses. Protest leaders also allege that authorities have resorted to unlawful detentions as a means to disrupt and undermine their ongoing movement.

Also Read | Adani Group Denies Bloomberg Report on Tie-Up With China's BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy, Calls It 'Baseless and Misleading'.

One protester explained that, without any warrant, police forces entered their homes and detained them without any justification.

"Three nights ago, without any warrant, the police violated the privacy of our homes and took us away without any reason. Their aim was to sabotage the protest being organised by the traders' community, which is demanding their rights. Our movement's goal is to make it clear that laws related to income tax, sales tax, and other duties, except customs duty, should not be imposed on us because we are not constitutionally recognised as a province of Pakistan."

Also Read | Did S Jaishankar Declare ‘Russian Oil Will Continue To Flow’? Did Donald Trump Issue Warning to India Over Oil Imports From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks False Statements Attributed to MEA and US President.

The traders maintain that their protests are peaceful and focused on asserting their constitutional rights. They have warned the authorities against escalating tensions.

"All the traders gathered here want the Constitution to prevail. They demand that their constitutional rights be upheld immediately and that the situation should not be allowed to worsen. If it does, all responsible institutions will be held accountable," said another protester.

Further expressing their frustration, a protest leader said, "We have committed no crime, broken no law, and have not violated the Constitution. Meanwhile, those who have actually broken laws roam free, and we, who only want everything to operate according to the Constitution, are the ones detained."

With authorities remaining unresponsive and tensions rising, traders warn that ignoring their grievances could push the situation in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan toward a much deeper crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)