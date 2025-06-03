Warsaw, Jun 2 (AP) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday he would ask parliament to hold a vote of confidence in his coalition government after his ally lost a presidential runoff.

The result of the weekend election leaves Tusk politically weakened, and there are questions about whether his multi-party coalition can survive to the end of its term in late 2027.

If he survives the confidence vote, it would show he still has a mandate to govern.

It is not clear when the confidence vote might take place.

Conservative Karol Nawrocki won the election. That suggests Poland can be expected to take a more populist and nationalist path. (AP)

