Brown Deer, Feb 6 (AP) Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Also Read | UAE: Kerala Woman Living in Abu Dhabi Wins Lottery Worth Rs 44.75 Crore.

Nimmer said police were called to the apartment building around 10 a.m. He said the suspect fired shots at officers but that none was hurt and that they did not return fire.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he says no child was hurt in the shooting.

Also Read | Finland: Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Helsinki, Say Police.

Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)