Temple Hills (US), Jun 10 (AP) Three people were shot and wounded Friday afternoon at a shopping mall in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., police said.

Prince George's County Police tweeted that the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance of The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, about a mile southeast of the border with Washington, D.C.

Three people were taken to hospitals, a man in critical condition and two women with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. The shooter or shooters have fled the scene, police said. (AP)

