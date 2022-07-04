Chicago, Jul 4 (AP) At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began at 10 am.

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: Multiple Hurt in July 4th Parade Shooting in Illinois.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalised.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident. (AP)

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: Multiple People Shot at During Fourth of July Parade in United States; Here’s What We Know So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)