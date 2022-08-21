Louisville, Aug 21 (AP) Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 pm to ensure the safety of attendees. Police confirmed there have been no reported injuries.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: 36 Killed, 145 Injured As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flood, Disaster Across Country in Last 24 Hrs.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident but local media outlets have confirmed people were running from reported gunfire.

The identities of the people who were arrested have not been made public. An investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Abduction, Assault and Viral Video, Story of A ‘Friend’ Who Tortured Her Friend For Refusing To Marry Her Aged Father (Watch Video).

The fair will resume normal operations on Sunday, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair, which began Thursday, is an annual multiday event held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)