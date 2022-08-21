Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 (ANI): A harrowing case of abduction in Pakistan's Faisalabad has drawn the ire of the Pakistani people, wherein an influential businessman tortured a medical student for refusing to marry him.

Along with the prime accused Sheikh Danish, who is a politically influential businessman, at least five other men allegedly abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted a medical student on Wednesday.

Also Read | Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Cuts Over 900 Jobs Amid Global Economic Meltdown: Report.

Ana Ali, daughter of Sheikh Danish, also reported facilitating her father in his crimes mentioned in the FIR related to the Faisalabad incident.

Faisalabad police have constituted a special committee to interrogate suspects involved in the torture and sexual abuse of a dentistry student.

Also Read | Turkey Road Accident: 15 Dead, 22 Injured After Passenger Bus Smashes Into Crash Scene On Highway Between Gaziantep and Nizip (Watch Video).

Proceedings of the high-profile Khadija torture case plunged into chaos on Thursday as lawyers attacked and jeered at Danish as he entered the premises of the sessions court in Faisalabad, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Footage of lawyers attacking the businessman went viral as the police try to protect them from the onslaught, the report added.

A court of Additional and Sessions Judge Shafaqat Ali approved a five-day physical remand of the main accused in the torture case.

The investigation officer had requested a 14-day remand of the accused but the court approved a five-day physical remand and was handed over Danish to the police.

Danish's lawyer argued that Danish could not ever fathom raping Khadija in the presence of his daughter which was alleged in the police report.

The accused side also said that the police confiscated mobile phones, cars and laptops so there is no reason to appeal for the physical remand.

In turn, Danish's lawyer accused that the accused's family concocted the entire story to blackmail his client.

The police said that "sections 20-21 and 24 of PEKA's Cybercrime Act were being applied on deleting of pictures and videos from Khadija's mobile phone against the prime accused", according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)