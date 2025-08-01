Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that, following an undercover investigation, a cell of Palestinian Authority residents who contacted Israeli citizens and attempted to "ransom" stolen items was exposed and broken up.

The police raided the homes of the suspects and arrested an undisclosed number of people involved in the extortion ring.

In cases where the victims actually paid the ransom demanded of them, the stolen items were not returned. (ANI/TPS)

