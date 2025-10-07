Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (left) and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak named in complaint over Gen-Z protest crackdown (Photo/ANI)

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 7 (ANI): The Kathmandu District Police Office has forwarded the complaint against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to a high-level commission for investigation.

The complaints against Oli and Lekhak were drawn over the atrocities committed during the September 8 and nine protests, known as the Gen-Z uprising, where 21 protestors died in a single day while protesting against rising corruption and the social media ban.

The complaint was lodged by the families of four victims of the Gen-Z protests, alleging that the two leaders were responsible for crimes against humanity and state offences during the crackdown on demonstrators on September 8 and 9.

The police accepted the complaint but did not officially register it, citing that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Karki-led commission.

The high-level commission, formed by the interim government, is tasked with probing all incidents of physical and human loss during the Gen-Z movement and determining accountability for the excessive use of force.

The complaint has now been formally transferred to the commission for further investigation.

The high-level inquiry commission has stated that authorities do not need to wait for its report to initiate investigations and actions against those involved in criminal offences.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission led by former Justice Karki clarified that the government can immediately investigate and take action against anyone involved in criminal acts without waiting for the commission's findings.

The commission stated it issued the notice in response to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 29.

It added that its mandate is to collect and analyse information or complaints related to physical and human losses and provide recommendations for necessary action.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that while issues within the commission's jurisdiction would not be handled through regular mechanisms until the commission's work is complete, illegal activities could still be addressed under existing laws.

This statement had led to confusion, with police delaying investigations and actions related to vandalism and arson during the Gen-Z movement on September 9. (ANI)

