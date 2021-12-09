India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat who died on Wednesday in chopper crash

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski on Wednesday extended his deepest condolences on the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and to the families of those who died in the tragic helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills.

"Deepest condolences to the Family of General Bipin Rawat and the Families of those who died in the tragic crash. R.I.P.", tweeted Burakowski.

Coincidentally in April 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski and many other of its leaders were killed in a plane crash, killing all 96 aboard.

The sad news was confirmed by Indian Air Force on Wednesday through their Twitter handle that read, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

The helicopter crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course on Wednesday.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)

