Gilgit [PoGB], November 22 (ANI): In recent months, the natural mineral resources of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), known for their vast deposits of valuable minerals, have been increasingly exploited by various foreign entities.

WTV, a local news organisation from PoGB, reported that political and religious leaders from across the region, despite their frequent commentary on national and regional matters, have remained conspicuously silent on this issue.

Local residents have long been aware of the area's rich deposits of gold, copper, and rare earth minerals, with new reports confirming large-scale extraction projects being carried out with little transparency or consultation with the local communities.

A protester said "According to the 2020 PoGB mining lease contract there are 20 lease contracts that have been given to companies. All these companies are registered under false names and are owned by those who are from Lahore, Islamabad, religious scholars, and mosques. These people are exploiting our resources extracting gold, copper and many more things and nothing has been done to inform the people of PoGB, as reported by WTV.

Despite the growing concerns, both political and religious scholars in the region, including key figures from major political parties, have not raised their voices against the unchecked exploitation of these minerals. This silence has been seen as a worrying development by many, who view it as either tacit approval or indifference towards the livelihoods of the local population.

Religious leaders, who often wield significant influence in the region, have also been notably quiet. While these figures typically play an active role in advocating for social justice, education, and welfare, many have refrained from commenting on the ongoing mineral extraction operations. Critics believe that their silence may stem from an unwillingness to challenge the status quo or fear of reprisal.

Human rights groups have also criticised the situation, calling for greater transparency in how the resources are being extracted, and for the people of PoGB to be given a voice in these decisions. "The exploitation of minerals is not just an economic issue; it's a matter of sovereignty and justice," said Aliya Naz, a regional spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan Rights Movement. "The people of this region deserve to be involved in the decision-making process and to benefit from their resources," stated the spokesperson. (ANI)

