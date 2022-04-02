Rome [Italy], April 2 (ANI): As Ukrainian cities continue to be decimated under heavy bombardments and shelling, Pope Francis while speaking with the journalists said that a trip to Ukraine "is on the table."

Replying to a question by the media if he was considering visiting Kyiv, Pope Francis replied after a long pause and said, "Yes, it is on the table," reported CNN News.

Also Read | Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests Ahead of No-Trust Vote.

The interaction with the media took place on board his plane to Malta on Saturday morning. He greeted more than 70 journalists on board saying, "it will be a nice trip."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Also Read | Study Shows COVID-19’s Lingering Impacts on Brain.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)