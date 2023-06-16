Rome [Italy], June 16 (ANI): Pope Francis visited Paediatric Oncology and Child Neurosurgery Ward in Gemelli Hospital, adjacent to the suite where he is recuperating, the Holy See Press Office said, reported Vatican News.

Pope Francis is expected to be discharged tomorrow morning from Rome's Gemelli Hospital as his recovery is progressing normally.

Earlier, Pope Francis visited this ward when he was hospitalized with Bronchitis before Holy Week, to show his closeness to the young patients, delivered Easter eggs, gifts and also baptized a baby, according to Vatican News.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni confirmed Pope's recovery and has continuously cited reports from Pope's medical team. He reported that the Holy Father's recovery is progressively improving and "the post-operative course is normal."

The press release showed the Pope's time with the sick children, their families, and hospital staff.

Pope Francis on Wednesday underwent a 3-hour laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery which the doctors said was successful, as per Vatican New

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pope's surgeon, Dr Sergio Alfieri told the media that there were no complications and that the Pope was conscious, alert and joking after the surgery, as per Vatican News. (ANI)

