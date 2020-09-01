Washington D.C. [US], September 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries closer together.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India during this difficult time," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: Donald Trump Backed by 48% Voters, Will Defeat Joe Biden, Predicts DI Survey.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Rocky Autumn Over Brexit and COVID-19 Pandemic As British Lawmakers Return to Parliament.

The Government of India has announced seven-day official mourning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)