PM Modi to release postal stamp dedicated to safe, legal migration next week as part of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a postal stamp dedicated to safe and legal migration next week on the margins of the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, a flagship event that provides an important platform to connect with the overseas Indians.

"A Commemorative Postal Stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This is part of the 'Surakshit Jayen Prashikshit Jayen - Go Safe, Go Trained' campaign launched by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the importance of using safe and legal channels while traveling for overseas employment so that well-informed migrants are able to seamlessly integrate and have a safe and productive stay abroad.

To give further impetus to this unique campaign, PM Modi is releasing a postal stamp on January 9, on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

With the advent of the eMigrate system in 2015 and keeping in view the welfare of the emigrant workers, ECR (Emigration Clearance Required) emigrants are advised to go for overseas employment only by legal means i.e. through the eMigrate portal only. Being an emigrant-centric project, the eMigrate project assists mainly workers going to ECR countries.

The project was conceptualized to address issues faced by migrant workers by making the emigration process online and bringing all the stakeholders including the Foreign Employers on one common platform.

The portal has more than 200,000 foreign employers and more than 2500 registered recruitment agents. The portal also contains a list of registered and unregistered recruitment agencies.

The Ministry has also been coordinating with a number of State governments and relevant stakeholders to disseminate information on the benefits of safe and legal channels and overseas employment opportunities.

The Indian Missions abroad also play a crucial role in proactively sensitizing Indian job seekers through advisories about fake job offers by fraudulent and illegal channels. (ANI)

