New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the credentials of newly appointed envoys from Mauritania, Luxembourg, Canada, and Slovenia at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a statement from the President's office, Ahmedou Sidi Mohamed presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Christian Biever assumed charge as the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, while Christopher Cooter joined as the High Commissioner of Canada. Tomaz Mencin presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia.

The ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, is part of the formal process through which foreign diplomats assume their roles in India. By presenting their credentials to the Head of State, the envoys officially begin their diplomatic assignments.

India maintains robust diplomatic ties with all four countries across various sectors, including trade, education, technology, and cultural exchanges. The arrival of the new envoys is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to Ministry of External affairs, India and Luxembourg enjoy warm and friendly relations characterized by a high degree of "mutual understanding and cooperation" at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The diplomatic relations between India and Luxembourg were established in 1948, with Luxembourg opening its Embassy in New Delhi in February 2002, which is one of its five embassies in Asia. Luxembourg also has Honorary Consuls in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

After months of a strained relationship with India, Canada's foreign minister in August announced that Cooper Coote will take charge as the New High Commissioner in India, a position previously held by Cameron MacKay.

The announcement followed a commitment made by Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in June to appoint new High Commissioners to Canada and India. The appointments are a crucial step towards restoring essential diplomatic services to citizens and businesses in both countries. (ANI)

