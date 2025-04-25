New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday departed for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis. Accompanying her on this visit are Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

Sharing a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis."

The post added, "She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza."

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Vatican City for two days from April 25 to 26 to attend Pope Francis's state funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on April 21, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first Latin American pope to lead the Roman Catholic Church, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

On April 25, President Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. On April 26, President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present.

In a press release, MEA stated, "His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage by millions worldwide."

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. (ANI)

