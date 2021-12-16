President Ram Nath Kovind during Bangladesh's 50 years of Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is witnessing Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka as a guest of honour on Thursday.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Thursday as the national program of Victory Day began.

Also Read | Omicron-Hit UK Reports 78,610 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Surge Since Pandemic.

The celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17. He landed on Wednesday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and was received by Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

Also Read | Omicron Shouldn’t Revive COVID-19 Vaccine Nationalism, Says Covax Chief Aurelia Nguyen.

On Wednesday, the President met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and congratulated the government and people of the country on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)