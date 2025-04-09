Bratislava [Slovak Republic], April 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu was accorded a traditional welcome as per Slavic traditions and was accorded with the Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress. The President was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour."

Murmu arrived in Vienna on Tuesday as part of her ongoing four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia.

Following her first leg of the four-day state visit in Portugal, President Mumru arrived in the Austrian capital. From there, she will head towards the Slovak Republic for the second leg of her state visit.

President Mumru will visit the Slovak Republic from April 9 to 10 at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years.

Earlier, President Murmu visited Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a 27-year gap. The last State Visit took place in 1998, when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

"A fruitful State visit to Portugal concludes. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for the next leg of her tour, Slovak Republic," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

During her visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament, where she was warmly received by the President of Assembleia da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

During her visit to the Portuguese legislature, President Murmu met with the Portuguese delegation, signed the official book of honour, and held a meeting with the cabinet of the President of Assembleia da Republica, reaffirming the shared commitment between the two nations to deepen bilateral ties. (ANI)

