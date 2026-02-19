New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday held high-level meetings with the Presidents of Estonia, Slovakia and Serbia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, emphasising enhanced cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies, trade and bilateral partnerships as part of the world leaders' visit to the country for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The engagements coincided with the ongoing summit, highlighting the role of technology in promoting inclusive growth and global development.

Welcoming President Alar Karis of Estonia on his first visit to India as head of state, President Murmu noted that India-Estonia relations are anchored in shared democratic values, respect for international law, and a commitment to a rules-based global order, an official release stated.

She highlighted Estonia's leadership in digital governance and AI education, saying its participation in the Summit adds significant value.

The two leaders also discussed cybersecurity, safe deployment of AI, and leveraging Estonia's technological expertise with India's startup ecosystem to create mutually beneficial opportunities. President Murmu also appreciated Estonia's support for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to open new avenues for trade and investment.

In a separate meeting, President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia was welcomed by President Murmu, who recalled her state visit to Slovakia last year.

Both leaders underscored the importance of AI for the common good and discussed principles of "People, Planet, and Progress", aiming to advance AI for inclusive growth, an official statement said.

President Murmu noted strengthened India-Slovakia cooperation across trade, investment, science and technology, defence, and people-to-people ties, expressing optimism that the Summit would further energise bilateral relations.

During discussions with President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia, President Murmu recalled her visit to Serbia in 2023 and highlighted the special bond between India and Serbia, from their co-founding of the Non-Aligned Movement to current collaboration in the Global South.

The leaders explored opportunities for enhanced AI collaboration, IT, manufacturing, agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and education, emphasising mutual benefit and prosperity.

Both leaders agreed that bilateral cooperation between India and Serbia holds immense potential for the years ahead, another official release read.

These meetings reflect India's commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships through technology and innovation while advancing discussions on responsible AI, digital governance, and sustainable development. (ANI)

