Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paramaribo, Jun 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tributes along with her Suriname's counterpart Chan Santokhi to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here at the capital city of Suriname.

Murmu arrived in Suriname on Sunday on a three-day state visit - her first since assuming office in July last year.

Also Read | Shah Mahmood Qureshi Released From Jail: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Out of Rawalpindi Prison; To Meet Imran Khan Tomorrow.

"President Droupadi Murmu along with President @CSantokhi of Suriname paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Paramaribo," her office tweeted.

She also paid respects at Arya Diwaker Mandir and Shri Vishnu Mandir in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Also Read | Japan, Australia, US to Fund USD 95 Million Undersea Cable Connection in Micronesia to Counter China’s Influence.

President Murmu also paid homage at the monument of 'Gevallen Helden 1902' in Paramaribo.

The monument stands as a reminder of the struggle for workers' rights and social justice in Suriname's history.

She also visited a museum in Paramaribo.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Lalla Rookh Museum in Paramaribo. The museum's collection includes artefacts and relics that reveal many facets of the arduous journey undertaken by the Hindustani community to Suriname 150 years ago from India," her office tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu was conferred with Suriname's highest civilian award by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to honour the deep-rooted bilateral ties.

She dedicated the honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)