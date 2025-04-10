Bratislava [Slovakia], April 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, along with more than 100 Slovak children, watched a special puppet show based on Ramayana in Slovakia on Thursday. She viewed an exhibition of paintings made by school children of Slovakia on various Indian themes.

President Murmu interacted with some of the young artists and appreciated them for beautifully capturing India's vibrant spirit and myriad colours on canvas.

The puppet show on Ramayan was conducted by Ms Lenka Mukova. Taking to X, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu visited an exhibition of paintings by Slovak children. The Slovak-Indian Friendship Society, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, has been organizing the painting competition 'Beauty Hidden in Fairy Tales - India through the Eyes of Slovak Children, since 2015. She also witnessed a puppet show on Ramayan conducted by Ms Lenka Mukova. Ms Lenka is part of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov, which has been educating children through puppetry for 30 years."

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Connecting hearts and minds through a timeless tale! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn along with over 100 Slovak children, watched a special puppet show based on Ramayana. The show was performed by the Babadlo Puppet Theatre, which educates Slovak children through theatrical and artistic methods."

"Some special moments with young artists! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn viewed an exhibition of paintings made by Slovak school children on various Indian themes. She also interacted with some of the young artists & appreciated them for beautifully capturing India's vibrant spirit and myriad colours on canvas," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Murmu held talks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues. She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

In a post, President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu met and held extensive discussions with Prime Minister Robert Fico of the Slovak Republic. She stated that India greatly values our traditionally close and friendly ties with the Slovak Republic, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and convergence of views on global issues. She also noted that there has been an increase in our engagements across sectors. The two leaders agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest."

President Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests with President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic during one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks.

The President appreciated the personal commitment and initiative of President Pellegrini towards strengthening bilateral relations. She noted the rising popularity of Indian art and culture in Slovakia.

She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in the rapidly expanding media, entertainment and creative economy sectors of India, including the promotion of Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production. She invited Slovakia to take part actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit being hosted by India in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of two MoUs, one on cooperation in the fields of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on diplomatic training cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, President's Secretariat said.

In the next engagement, President Murmu met the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi. The President congratulated Rasi on his recent election as Speaker and reaffirmed the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries. She said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia. She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians.

In a post on X, President's Secretariat wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu met the Speaker of National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi in Bratislava. She was accompanied by Minister of State Smt Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray. President Murmu congratulated Rasi on his recent election as Speaker and reaffirmed the high priority attached by India to the historic friendship between the two countries."

The post added, "President Murmu said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia. She noted that there has been a tradition of a Slovak-India Friendship Group in the National Council of Slovakia, and said that it would help promote exchange of knowledge and experience among our Parliamentarians."

During her visit, President Murmu laid a wreath at the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava.

Sharing a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "In a solemn ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath and paid her respects at the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava, on the banks of the Danube.

President Murmu arrived in Slovakia at the invitation of Pellegrini. It is the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years. She arrived in Slovakia after completing the first leg of her visit in Portugal. (ANI)

