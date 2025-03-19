Dakar, Senegal, Mar 19 (AP) The presidents of Congo and neighboring Rwanda met Tuesday in Qatar for their first direct talks since Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized two major cities in mineral-rich eastern Congo earlier this year, the three governments said.

The meeting between Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to discuss the insurgency was mediated by Qatar, the three governments said in a joint statement.

The summit came as a previous attempt to bring Congo's government and M23 leaders together for ceasefire negotiations on Tuesday failed. The rebels pulled out Monday after the European Union announced sanctions on rebel leaders.

Congo and Rwanda reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire during the meeting in Qatar on Tuesday. (AP)

