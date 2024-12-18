Colombo, Dec 18 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake may visit China following his trip to India, and preparations are underway to welcome him, according to a senior Chinese official.

Dissanayake travelled to India early this week on a three-day visit - his first foreign trip after assuming charge as the president.

Also Read | Igor Kirillov Assassination: 29-Year-Old Uzbek Man Arrested for Killing of Top Russian General and His Assistant in Moscow.

Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Qin Boyong, who met Dissanayake on Wednesday, said preparations are underway to welcome him during his future visit to China.

Dissanayake told Qin that Sri Lanka appreciated the Chinese assistance in the debt restructuring and its loans granted during the economic challenges faced by Sri Lanka.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting: Federal Reserve Set To Cut Key Rate but Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon, Here's Why.

"President @anuradisanayake thanked China for its unwavering support in debt restructuring and economic recovery during a meeting with CPPCC Vice Chair Ms Qin Boyong today. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, key infrastructure projects, and future collaborations in Sri Lanka," the president's office said in a post on X.

Qin stated plans to restart maritime research activities that were temporarily halted.

In recent years, India expressed concern to Sri Lanka about allowing visits by Chinese research ships.

She added that Chinese companies would set up business in the Hambantota investment zone in the vicinity of the Chinese-funded Hambantota port.

The Chinese clinched a 2017 deal to through a long lease of Hambantota to set up an industrial park around the port.

Dissanayake returned Colombo last night after concluding his visit to India, his first overseas visit since becoming the president in September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)