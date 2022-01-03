Port-au-Prince [Haiti], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A failed attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, took place on Sunday at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass dedicated to the 218th anniversary of the country's independence, the VTV broadcaster reported.

According to the report, armed people opened fire at the prime minister. At least one person was killed and several others wounded. Henry was not injured.

Also Read | US CDC Mulling COVID-19 Test Requirement for Asymptomatic, Says Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

As media reported local gangs had warned the prime minister against attending any events in Gonaives.

Following the failed assassination attempt, the authorities cancelled all other events dedicated to the anniversary of independence. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Afghanistan Pilots, Resettled in US, Fear for Family They Had To Leave Behind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)